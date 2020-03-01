Man Gets 75 Stitches After Attacker Slashes His Face: NYPD

What to Know A man had to get 75 stitches after an attacker slashed his face during a fight in front of an Auntie Anne’s in Times Square, the NYPD said

A man had to get 75 stitches after an attacker slashed his face during a fight in front of an Auntie Anne’s in Times Square, the NYPD said.

The 20-year-old man got into an argument with the attacker in front of the pretzel shop on Eighth Avenue, near West 42nd Street, around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said.

The argument eventually escalated into a physical fight, during which the attacker slashed the man’s left cheek with an unspecified “cutting instrument,” the NYPD said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he got the stitches, police said. Police are now searching for his alleged attacker.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.