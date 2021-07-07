Times Square

Man Accused of Hate Crimes in Explosive Device Toss That Burned Woman in Times Square

No further details on the device the suspect allegedly used were immediately available Wednesday, nor was it clear what qualified the case as a hate crime

hate crime suspect
Handout

A 24-year-old Staten Island man has been arrested on charges of gang assault, assault and reckless endangerment as hate crimes in a chaotic May incident in Times Square that left a 55-year-old woman burned, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, Mohammed Othman, had been riding in the back of a pickup truck on West 47th Street around 6 p.m. on May 20 when he allegedly flashed some sort of an explosive device. He then threw the device. It detonated and hurt the woman.

The woman was treated at a hospital and later released. No one else was hurt.

No further details on the device the suspect allegedly used were immediately available, nor was it immediately clear what qualified the case as a hate crime.

It also wasn't known if Othman had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

