Man Entering Queens Home Ambushed by Armed Robbers, Video Shows

The duo got away with cash, a Rolex watch and two iPhones, according to police

A man was ambushed as he prepared to enter his Queens home early Friday morning by a pair of armed robbers who sprung out from the side of the residence, police said.

The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera, showing the dramatic moments one of the armed assailants shoved a gun at the 39-year-old victim around 1:20 a.m. off Almeda Avenue and B 64th Street.

NYPD officials said the victim refused demands to "get inside" and fought back. Video shows the Queens man and one of the robbers briefly struggle before the second thief walks up and steals the victim's Rolex watch, his wallet with $1,700 cash inside, two iPhones and a laptop, police said.

Police said the suspects got away in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina license plates.

