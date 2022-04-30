Man Crushed Between Cars Dies on Brooklyn Street After Chain-Reaction Crash: NYPD

A man was crushed to death Saturday morning on a Brooklyn street when a car crash pinned him between two cars parked on the road, police said.

The 46-year-old victim was reportedly standing between the two vehicles when a driver moving along East 89th Street crashed into a double parked car, according to the NYPD.

The crash sent the double parked car into the two vehicles where the man was standing. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the initial crash.

Police said the crash happened in Canarsie around 9:30 a.m.

The man was removed from the scene and taken to Brookdale Hospital where staff pronounced him dead.

Police took the causing driver into custody. An investigation is ongoing.