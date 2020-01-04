Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
fatal crash

Man Charged in Crash That Killed Conn. Attorney, Church Leader

Keith Commerford, 50, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday night and detained on $500,000 bond pending a court arraignment on Monday

What to Know

  • Peter Tsimbidaros, 50, of Bridgeport, was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon
  • Police said Keith Commerford, 50, of Bridgeport, was driving at a high rate of speed when his van struck Tsimbidaros' vehicle
  • Commerford faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree manslaughter

Bridgeport police have made an arrest in connection with a car crash that killed an attorney who helped troubled youth and was a leader of a local church.

Keith Commerford, 50, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday night and detained on $500,000 bond pending a court arraignment on Monday, the Connecticut Post reported. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and other crimes.

The crash on Wednesday afternoon at Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street killed Peter Tsimbidaros, 50, of Bridgeport. Police said Commerford was driving at a high rate of speed when his van struck Tsimbidaros' vehicle.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

hate crime 6 hours ago

Man Spits, Hurls Anti-Semitic Remarks After Trying to Enter Yeshiva: NYPD

Morristown Airport 3 hours ago

Small Plane Veers Off Runway at New Jersey Airport: FAA

Officials said Tsimbidaros was on his way to have dinner with his parents to celebrate the new year when the accident happened.

Tsimbidaros was a member of the parish council at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church who was praised for helping troubled youths turn their lives around. He died of his injuries Thursday morning.

Commerford also was brought to a hospital with injuries.

It was not clear if Commerford has an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fatal crashBridgeportKeith CommerfordPeter Tsimbidaros
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us