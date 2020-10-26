Crime and Courts

Camden

Man Arrested in New Jersey Building Blaze That Left 2 Dead

A man was arrested in connection with a blaze at a New Jersey apartment building that left two men dead and multiple other people injured, authorities announced late Sunday night.

Brandon Adams, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder, a release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. The release said authorities determined Adams, who is homeless, “was responsible for intentionally starting the fire based in part on assistance and information provided by the community."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Adams had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Several people jumped from the building to escape the fire early Sunday morning, officials said, and a firefighter was among those hurt at the apartment building in Camden. At least nine people were hospitalized for treatment, the prosecutor's office release said, and three dozen were displaced.

Firefighters from other departments were called in to help extinguish the flames, Camden Fire Chief Michael Harper said.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released. The Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office helping with the ongoing investigation.

