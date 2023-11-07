Man and woman found dead in van in New Jersey parking lot: Police

A man and a woman were found dead inside a van in a New Jersey parking lot, and police are launching an investigation.
The discovery was made just after noon in a lot on Linden Avenue in Linden, according to police. The two people found dead have not yet been identified.
Detectives said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York