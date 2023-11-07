New Jersey

Man and woman found dead in van in New Jersey parking lot: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York | Chopper 4

A man and a woman were found dead inside a van in a New Jersey parking lot, and police are launching an investigation.

The discovery was made just after noon in a lot on Linden Avenue in Linden, according to police. The two people found dead have not yet been identified.

Detectives said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyLinden
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us