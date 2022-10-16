subway crime

Man Accused of Stealing Backpack After Woman Passes Out at NYC Subway Station

The 67-year-old woman reportedly lost consciousness and fell to the ground of the Queens subway station Oct. 7

A woman lost consciousness at a Queens subway station and had her backpack, including her credits cards and house keys, snatched by a man taking advantage of the woman passed out on the ground, police said.

Authorities said the man swiped the backpack from the 67-year-old woman inside an Elmhurst subway station around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The bag contained the victim's keys, credit cards, and ID.

The woman had been walking through the mezzanine at the Queens Boulevard and Grand Avenue station when, for unknown reasons, she passed out. Medics transported her to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital for treatment.

Police said the thief used the woman's credit card the next morning to grab a meal at Jumbo's Hamburger Place in Harlem. Surveillance images released by the NYPD allegedly show the man dining at the burger joint on West 145th Street around 8 a.m.

Officials said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue face mask, and a blue cap with "BROOKLYN" on the front.

