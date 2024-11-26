NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on rain or shine, Macy's says

The show must go on and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on rain or shine, Macy's tells NBC New York.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday in New York City and unfortunately, the forecast looks rainy.

The good news is winds are expected to be less than 10 miles an hour, which would mean the balloons could fly.

The Thanksgiving Day parade balloons cannot fly if maximum sustained winds are 23 miles per hour or greater, or if gusts exceed 34 miles per hour.

NYC Weather: Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Thanksgiving is looking wet and chilly. Most areas will see showers by early morning (starting around 4 or 5a.m.) with periods of rain straight through the evening.

If you are headed out to the parade, you will definitely want to bring a raincoat and layers.

There will snow in the Catskills and Poconos, including potential for accumulating snow in Pike, Sullivan and western Ulster Counties.

Are umbrellas allowed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Umbrellas are not allowed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Spectators are encouraged to plan accordingly for the rainy and chilly weather.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: