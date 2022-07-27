Long Island Woman Found Dead, Mutilated by Family Dog in Backyard: Police

A Long Island woman was killed and her body found mutilated in her backyard after she was attacked by a dog that belonged to her step-son, who died just weeks ago, according to police.

After leaving for work Wednesday morning, the woman’s husband returned to the home on Terrace Court in Albertson around 1 p.m. to find his 70-year-old wife mangled in the backyard, the pit bull still going at her body.

The man called police, and an officer who responded to the scene shot the dog after the canine turned on him. The officer was taken to the hospital, police said, traumatized after what he had seen in the yard.

The 7-year-old pit bull belonged to the woman’s step-son, who died just a few weeks ago in a motorcycle crash, according to police. He and the dog had lived at the parents’ house, and the parents had been looking after the canine since the step-son’s death.

There is no criminality suspected and the dog is believed to be responsible for the woman’s death. The victim has not yet been identified.

There were no prior reports or complaints about the dog at the address.