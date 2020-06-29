Long Island

Long Island Narcotics Ring Busted; Officials Recover Millions in Drugs, Cash

Authorities recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.6 million

By Joe Valiquette

authorities recovered millions in cash from a long island narcotics ring
Drug Enforcement Administration

A Long Island based narcotics trafficking ring responsible for dealing millions of dollars of drugs on a weekly basis across the tri-state area was disrupted over the weekend, law enforcement officials say.

Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Suffolk County Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested five members and associates of the organization and seized 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, approximately 4,000 oxycodone pills, nine guns, and $1.5 million in cash from six locations on Long Island, the officials said.

The cocaine seized had an estimated street value of $1.6 million and the heroin was valued at $520,000. Investigators say the alleged trafficking ring procured narcotics on an almost weekly basis with a street value of $2.1 million.

Authorities recovered drugs worth several million dollars
Drug Enforcement Administration
The cocaine seized by the DEA had an estimated street value of The cocaine seized by the DEA had an estimated street value of $1.6 million and the heroin was valued at $520,000..6 million and the heroin was valued at 0,000.

Those charged are James Sosa, 25, of Wading River, Brian Sullivan, 24, of Lake Grove, Anthony Leonardi, 46, of Coram, Dashawn Jones, 33, and Anthony Cyntje, 22, both of Passaic, New Jersey.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

reopening 10 hours ago

Cuomo Says He May Slow NYC Reopening in Phase III; NJ Postpones Indoor Dining Indefinitely

July 4 10 hours ago

1st of Macy's Six NYC Fireworks Shows Is Tonight, But No One Knows Where

Officials say the ring would purchase narcotics on the west coast of the U.S. and transport them in various ways, including cross-country trips in vehicles and airplanes as well as the U.S. mails.

"This investigation exemplifies how drug traffickers have been impacted by the coronavirus; adapting smuggling methods, transportation routes, and money laundering operations to maintain security and social distancing," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.  

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said Sosa, Sullivan and Jones each faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNew JerseyCrime and CourtsTrafficking Ring
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us