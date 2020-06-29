Long Island Narcotics Ring Busted; Officials Recover Millions in Drugs, Cash

A Long Island based narcotics trafficking ring responsible for dealing millions of dollars of drugs on a weekly basis across the tri-state area was disrupted over the weekend, law enforcement officials say.

Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Suffolk County Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested five members and associates of the organization and seized 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, approximately 4,000 oxycodone pills, nine guns, and $1.5 million in cash from six locations on Long Island, the officials said.

The cocaine seized had an estimated street value of $1.6 million and the heroin was valued at $520,000. Investigators say the alleged trafficking ring procured narcotics on an almost weekly basis with a street value of $2.1 million.

Drug Enforcement Administration

Those charged are James Sosa, 25, of Wading River, Brian Sullivan, 24, of Lake Grove, Anthony Leonardi, 46, of Coram, Dashawn Jones, 33, and Anthony Cyntje, 22, both of Passaic, New Jersey.

Officials say the ring would purchase narcotics on the west coast of the U.S. and transport them in various ways, including cross-country trips in vehicles and airplanes as well as the U.S. mails.

"This investigation exemplifies how drug traffickers have been impacted by the coronavirus; adapting smuggling methods, transportation routes, and money laundering operations to maintain security and social distancing," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said Sosa, Sullivan and Jones each faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.