Long Island man arrested in Thanksgiving stabbing death of NJ high school student

By NBC New York Staff

Police have made an arrest in the tragic stabbing death of a New Jersey teen outside a Chinatown bar early Thanksgiving morning.

According to the NYPD, 19-year-old Gianluca Bordone, of Oyster Bay, was arrested in connection to the death of Rocco Rodden. The former faces charges of manslaughter and assault.

The stabbing occurred around 1:50 a.m. Thursday morning on Lafayette Street. Responding officers found the 17-year-old victim and his older brother, also 19, with multiple stab wounds. They were both transported to Bellevue Hospital, where Rodden was ultimately pronounced dead.

Rodden was a student at Saint Joseph Regional High School, where he played on the school's football team.

At Bordone's arraignment, his lawyer apparently said the deadly altercation was "far more complicated" than what was presented by prosecutors, the NY Post reported.

The late-night fight allegedly sparked at the conclusion of a private party and after the teens congregated out on the street.

