Long Island Handing Out Anti-Theft Kits to Thwart Catalytic Converter Thieves

Officials in New York hope to arm people with free tools in the continued crackdown on catalytic converter thieves.

The Suffolk County Police Department on Sunday is handing out free anti-theft kits to help prevent thefts. They will be handed out on Lake Avenue in Saint James from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The number of thefts of catalytic converters nationwide increased more than 4,000% last year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Police say thieves want them for the expensive precious metals inside.

Depending on the scrap dealers, officials say thieves can earn anywhere from $25-$300. Catalytic converters swiped from hybrid cars can net up to $1,400.

Anti-theft kits include a non-destructible tag and etching fluid to engrave a serial number on the catalytic converter. Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries members have started recording serial numbers to try and thwart thieves.