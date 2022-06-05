Long Island Car Thief Flees Twice, Hits Cruiser in Morning Chase: Police

A suspected car thief allegedly driving around the tip of Long Island in a stolen van tried playing cat and mouse with police Saturday morning.

Southold Police said one of its officers tracked the van to Route 25 after it was spotted in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven around 7 a.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and briefly had the driver pulled to the side of the road before he took off, according to the department.

Police said the 35-year-old suspected thief led pursuing officers onto the Long Island Expressway where he then pulled over near exit 69, before fleeing from officers once again.

The second time the driver attempted to speed away, he struck one of the police vehicles parked on the side of the road, according to officials.

The driver only made it a short distance after the second getaway before he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

Alexander Ellioff, of Cutchogue, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The police department said none of its officers were injured in the process.