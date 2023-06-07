Living in sepia: Photos from NYC show thick wildfire smoke creating orange glow

No, these photos aren't from the 1970s — they're from Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York City has been covered in a thick, hazy cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires the past two days. Air quality alerts have been issued for the city and surrounding areas, with officials advising residents not to spend time outside if they don't have to.

Many people have been seen wearing masks while walking around, as those with heart or lung problems were encouraged to take all proper precautions.

And while the smoky air creates a clear health problem, even for those without any sort of complications, it also has led to eerie images as a result of the orange glow from the sun and haze. Some of the pictures are reminiscent of New York City from decades ago, when the city dealt with smog problems on a regular basis.

Take a look at what the city has looked like the past two days, with a weird apocalyptic vibe to it as residents encounter a problem many have not dealt with in decades, if ever.

News

Wildfires 8 hours ago

NYC air quality reaches ‘hazardous' levels — when will Canadian wildfire smoke move on?

Wildfires 4 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Here's what NYC looks like as it's shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires

9 photos
1/9
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 7: A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
2/9
JERSEY CITY, NJ – JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of Brooklyn behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
3/9
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 6: Heavy smoke shrouds buildings around Times Square in a view looking north from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
4/9
NEW YORK, US – JUNE 06: The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
5/9
JERSEY CITY, NJ – JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
6/9
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: People walk along the Brooklyn Promenade as a reddish haze enshrouds the Manhattan skyline as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
7/9
NEW YORK, US – JUNE 06: The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
8/9
WEST NEW YORK, NJ – JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of Manhattan in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from West New York , New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images)
9/9
NEW YORK, US – JUNE 06: The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

Wildfiresweather

More Photo Galleries

Out of This World: Hawaii's Solar Telescope Captures Extraordinary New Images of the Sun
Out of This World: Hawaii's Solar Telescope Captures Extraordinary New Images of the Sun
Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends
Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us