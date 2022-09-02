weekend travel

LIRR, Metro-North Adding More Trains for Labor Day

The MTA announced service details for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend for both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad

By Leanna Wells

Taking the train this weekend? You might not have to wait as long for a train.

The MTA is helping New Yorkers get a head-start for their three-day weekend by adding more trains to Friday's afternoon service. The LIRR will run 11 extra afternoon trains to accommodate customers traveling early for the holiday weekend.

The Metro-North Railroad will operate three early-getaway trains on the Hudson Line and two extra trains on the Harlem Line on Friday. 

Two earlier ferry crossings will operate on the Haverstraw-Ossining route and three earlier crossings will operate on the Newburgh-Beacon route.

New York City Transit will also have service changes across multiple lines that can be found here.

Metro-North trains will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday, and a Sunday schedule on both Sunday, Sept. 4 and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

LIRR trains will also operate on a normal schedule Saturday, and repeat that same service offering on Sunday as well. Trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule for Labor Day.

For details, check the TrainTime app before traveling or visit new.mta.info.

