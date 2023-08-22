LIRR warns of systemwide cancellations and delays due to switch issues

Long Island Rail Road passengers should expect delays during the evening commute on Tuesday.
LIRR officials announced delays, cancellations, and reduced service due to an Amtrak switch issue west of Woodside.
The LIRR website was showing a number of cancellations, including the 6:05 p.m. from Penn Station to Wantagh, the 6:31 from Penn Station to Babylon and the 6:57 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon. Some of the other trains impacted include the 6:42 from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, the 7:14 from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma and the 7:49 from Grand Central to Ronkonkoma.
The LIRR said Amtrak crews will work to fix the problem overnight, which will reduce service from Penn Station to Woodside.