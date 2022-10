One of New York City's final COVID closures ends Tuesday.

The Statue of Liberty's crown will reopen to the public for the first time in more than two years, closed back in March 2020 when the rest of the city's tourist fixtures closed at the start of the pandemic.

Lady Liberty's pedestal reopened to visitors in July 2020.

Visitors are advised to scoop up crown tickets early because they are known to book up months in advance.