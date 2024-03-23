L train service suspended this weekend between Manhattan and Brooklyn

Heads up, weekend straphangers face a detour on the L line.

The MTA said service will be suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn starting 11:15 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday.

L trains will not run during that time between 8th Avenue and Lorimer Street in either direction.

Riders looking for service between the two boroughs this weekend can catch J and M trains, with the latter extending service to 57th Street in Manhattan.

The weekend service suspension is due to structural maintenance, according to the MTA website.

More details on travel alternatives and free bus access can be found here.