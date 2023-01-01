Bronx

Know This Girl? Child Found Wandering NYC Alone

By NBC New York Staff

Police officials are asking for the public's help finding the guardians of a young girl found wandering alone in the Bronx on New Year's Eve.

The girl, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was discovered in the Soundview section of the borough around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she was picked up near Leland and Gleason avenues and taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation.

She was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design.

Anyone with information about the girl or her guardians is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

