J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade Back After 2-Year Hiatus

The widely celebrated West Indian American Day Carnival parade is entering its 55th year and will be back in full swing after modifications due to the pandemic.

Participants are expected to flood the parkway this weekend for a range of events after celebrating virtually in past years. To say that many are happy to be back celebrating in person may be an understatement, with the excitement in Brooklyn palpable in the days leading up to the joyous time.

"For us Carnival is Life," said the Board of Directors for the West Indian American Day Carnival Association. "The pandemic provided us a reset and brought us all closer together to support many new initiatives as Cultural practitioners."

From plumes of feathers to strips of sequence, there is an exciting urgency at D'Midas International as designers apply finishing touches to some of the costumes.

"This is like a coming-out party for all the bands, because we haven't been around, people haven't seen us for a period of time," said Glenn Turnbull, who works at the designer. "It is exciting that it's back. To be on the parkway, seeing people, getting the folks back out."

At SVG Caribbean Bakery, just off the parade route, the employees are working overtime, making their beloved saltfish patties and other delicacies to keep revelers energized and full.

"It's important that they can celebrate once again, and I hope they celebrate in peace and everything goes well," said Zita Telemaque-Williams.

In anticipation of the parade, the NYPD announced safety measures for the events. For J’Ouvert, everyone entering the area will be subject to screening by handheld metal detectors, from Sunday, Sept. 4, at 11 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. There will be 13 security checkpoints set up along the route for all, including participants, to be screened.

Bags and containers will be inspected for firearms and other dangerous weapons. Large backpacks, alcohol, or weapons will not be permitted.

"These music-filled celebrations of life and culture are back in-person this year for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. We fully expect thousands of people to be present," said NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

The department said it is well-aware of the previous problems that have occurred at the weekend's events, and said the measures they are taking are just part of their preparations.

"We know historically the problems that we have had at these events. And it had nothing to do with the people that came out to celebrate their heritage and their culture or the people that just wanted to have a good time," Maddrey said.

The J’Ouvert parade begins at 6 a.m. and will go southbound on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza.

The West Indian American Day Carnival Parade begins at 11 a.m., running westbound along Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue.

The Junior Carnival Parade will be held tomorrow at 9 a.m. and Pan In A Minor will be tomorrow at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

For more information on events happening for Labor Day weekend, visit the West Indian American Day Carnival Association site.