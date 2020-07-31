Long Island

Jogger Stumbles Upon Woman's Body in Long Island Woods

A jogger made the grisly discovery, police said.

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found by a jogger in a wooded area on Long Island.

A home health aide was jogging in Manorville on Thursday when he spotted the body and called 911, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. It wasn't clear how long she may have been in the woods, nor were any other details immediately available.

An autopsy will be performed by the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

