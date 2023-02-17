JFK Airport Power Outage Shuts Down Terminal Through Friday, Forcing Flight Disruptions

A developing travel nightmare at JFK Airport stretched into a second day Friday, with all inbound and outbound flights at the New York City hub's international terminal halted -- at least through the rest of the day.

The fracas started around mid-morning Thursday, when JFK Airport first tweeted about a "power disruption" causing some terminal changes for departures and arrivals. Four hours later, it acknowledged the problem at Terminal 1, which serves more than a dozen international airlines and accounts for 8.5% of the airport's total gates, was escalating.

A power outage at JFK Terminal 1 is impacting the terminal’s ability to accept inbound and outbound flights. We are working to accommodate impacted flights using other terminals. Travelers, please check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 16, 2023

The outage had been expected to be resolved by early to mid-morning Friday, but JFK Airport tweeted shortly before midnight that the terminal would stay closed for the rest of the day. There was no update on when it might reopen.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to the Port Authority, "an electrical panel failure, which also caused a small isolated fire overnight that was immediately extinguished," triggered the power problem. Travelers are advised to check with their flight carriers.

JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible. Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, passengers stranded at the terminal say they're confused about where to turn next.

"Not really sure what’s going on — no one is aware of the situation, at least that’s what it seems like," said frustrated passenger Anthony Russo, who was hoping to make it to London. "I had a lot planned, I was gonna see some friends, and now I don’t know what the hell is happening."

JFK's Terminal 1 serves Aeroflot, Aero Mexico, Air China, Air France, AirPlus Comet, Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, Cayman Airways, China Airlines, China Eastern, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Olympic, Royal Air Maroc, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Turkish.

As of Thursday evening, the airlines were writing out their flight cancellations by hand because the big electronic board was still out. The gave passengers flyers. One from Lufthansa began, "Unfortunately, your flight was canceled."

Some travelers said their delayed flights won't be taking off for days, threatening their travel plans or forcing them to cancel altogether. It's the latest chaos-wreaking issue to befall JFK, though two recent ones involved air traffic control.

SWAPA, the union that represents Southwest Airlines' pilots, says the way Southwest routes are designed is part of the reason the airline has had such a difficult time rebounding from winter weather delays and cancellations.