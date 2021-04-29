Husband Stabbed, Wife Shoved Down Stairs After NYC Subway Argument: Cops

A 37-year-old man was punched in the head and stabbed repeatedly, while his wife was shoved down the stairs by a man with whom they had gotten into an argument on a subway in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The couple was on a northbound 4 train at the Bowling Green station in the Bronx around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a man acting belligerent, police say. The husband started arguing with that man. Then he and his 33-year-old wife got off the train at the East 170th Street and Jerome Avenue station.

The suspect got off, too, and followed them down the stairs to the street, police say. That's when he punched the husband in the back of the head, pulled out a knife and started to stab him, authorities say. The man's wife tried to intervene and the suspect pushed her down the stairs. He then ran off.

Both the husband and wife were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.