Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Pokémon Cards Stolen From Long Island Target: Police

This thief seems a little desperate to catch 'em all.

Police on Long Island are searching for a man who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of Pokémon cards from a Target store.

Suffolk County police said that the man took the trading cards from the store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on July 31. Security camera footage captured the man suspected of taking the collectibles walking out of the store just after 6 p.m.

The merchandise that was stolen is said to be worth about $430. So while it doesn't sound like the suspected thief got off with anything valuable like a rare Charizard card, it was still quite a haul.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.