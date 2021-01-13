suicides

Hudson Yards Closes ‘The Vessel' Indefinitely After 3rd Person Dies by Suicide

"The Vessel" in Hudson Yards has become the site of at least three suicides since it opened last year.

The 150-foot structure of spiraling staircases is now closed, the New York Times first reported, and its developer on Tuesday confirmed to NBC New York that it is consulting suicide-prevention experts about steps that could limit the potential for future suicides.

The indefinite closure comes after a 21-year-old man jumped to his death, becoming the third person to do so in less than a year.

Just last month, a 24-year-old woman from Brooklyn died by suicide at the Vessel. Before that, a 19-year-old man from New Jersey became the first to take his own life there in February, the Times reported.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

