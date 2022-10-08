Hooded Trio Shove Attendant to Ground in NYC Gas Station Robbery

A gas station attendant working in Brooklyn early Thursday morning tried to fight off a trio of thieves after they knocked him to the ground in a robbery caught on camera, authorities said.

The group pulled up to the Williamsburg station on Kent Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and got out of the car, approaching a beverage fridge outside of the attendant's shop, video shows. The three suspects huddle briefly before one of them shoves the man to the ground.

Video shows the shover continuing to intimidate the attendant, even throwing a couple of punches, while the other two accomplices step into the station office and grab $800, according to police.

The attendant tries to stop the hooded men by grabbing a window squeegee and threatening to swing it at the group. They all climbed back into the sedan and take off with their loot.

Police said the attendant refused medical attention.