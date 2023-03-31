Here's Your Chance to Name NYC's Newest Ferry

An innovative addition to New York’s ferry system will be hitting the water next summer, but not until its name is chosen by one lucky New Yorker.

The ferry will become “New York Harbor’s first public, hybrid electric ferry.” It will take city-dwellers and tourists alike to and from Governors Island.

This contest was announced by Mayor Eric Adams along with the Trust for Governors Island. Any age resident of New York City is welcome to submit one entry, with the hopes of it being selected as a possible name for this new ferry.

What's in a name?



Our new hybrid ferry to Governors Island needs YOU and your creativity.



Submit your suggestions for the boat's name today and you could see it set sail in New York Harbor.



➡️ https://t.co/3uKX3k7kq4 pic.twitter.com/5jmbHWGiqa — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 30, 2023

Three finalists will be determined, and the Governors Island Community Advisory Council will crown the champion.

The competition opened on Wednesday and all names are welcomed until May 25.