The NYPD is asking for help finding a 16-year-old mother and her 3-month-old daughter who were last seen leaving their Bronx apartment more than a week ago.

It's not clear who filed the missing persons reports in the case of Melissa and Josmely Gonzalez. The two left their Grand Concourse home around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 and haven't been seen since, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.