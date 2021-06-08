Gunman Robs Man of $300,000 in Diamonds and Gold Dust in Brooklyn: Police

A gunman tied up a 62-year-old man's hands and feet after robbing him out of nearly $300,000 worth of diamonds and gold dust in Brooklyn, according to police.

The victim was sitting in his car Monday afternoon in Sheepshead Bay when the suspect opened the passenger door, got inside and threatened him at gunpoint, police said. The gunman told the victim, "If you say anything I'm going to shoot you" and proceeded to tie him up, taped his mouth, as well as sprayed him with something that caused pain, redness and swelling.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Inside the vehicle were $3,000 in cash, six packages of diamonds worth $200,000, gold dust worth $95,000 and a $100 black satchel, according to police. The suspect got away with all of it and no description of him has been released.

The victim received treatment at the hospital and is expected to recover.

No other information was immediately available.