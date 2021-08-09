gas prices

Gas Prices Increase Once Again in NJ, Around World

Analysts say the rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide may push crude prices higher, leading to an increase in prices at the pump

  • Gas prices increased once again in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about the effect of rising COVID-19 infection rates on demand.
  • AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20 up a penny from a week ago.
  • Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20 up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18 up two cents from last week and exactly $1 more than drivers were paying on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide may push crude prices higher, leading to an increase in prices at the pump.

