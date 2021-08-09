Gas Prices Increase Once Again in NJ, Around World

What to Know Gas prices increased once again in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about the effect of rising COVID-19 infection rates on demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20 up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Gas prices increased once again in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about the effect of rising COVID-19 infection rates on demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20 up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18 up two cents from last week and exactly $1 more than drivers were paying on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide may push crude prices higher, leading to an increase in prices at the pump.