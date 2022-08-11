What to Know A strong rotten eggs-like smell wafted across parts of South Jersey and South Philadelphia Wednesday into Thursday.

The smell came from multiple release of a chemical from a trailer at the TA Travel Center truck stop on Berkley Road in Paulsboro Tuesday.

The chemical released was Lubrizol-1389 (Zinc alkyldithiophosphate), officials said.

The chemical leak that caused a rotten smell to stink up parts of South Jersey and Philly downwind from a truck stop off Interstate 295 has been contained, authorities said Thursday. But it is unclear how much longer you'll have to hold your nose.

Emergency officials said they received "hundreds" of calls Wednesday afternoon from residents in Gloucester and Camden counties reporting a strong chemical odor outside. People even reported overnight that the bad smell had wafted across the Delaware River into South Philadelphia.

It lingered into Thursday morning, but Camden County officials said shortly after 10 a.m. that the chemical leak from a tractor trailer was finally contained. HAZMAT crews had surrounded the truck since Wednesday afternoon and at least two controlled releases of a chemical identified as a fuel additive occurred, officials said.

The incident occurred at the TA Travel Center in Paulsboro off I-295. Officials said air quality testing showed, that while it may stink, the smell was not unsafe.

"The chemical, Lubrizol-1389 (Zinc alkyldithiophosphate), expels a nuisance odor that may linger for some time," officials in nearby Camden County said in a press release Thursday. "However, Haz-Mat Technicians have monitored and tested the air quality of the immediate incident scene as well as all surrounding areas that have experienced the odor. The results of the testing have confirmed that there is no risk to the public."

Emergency officials said the smell was coming from a trailer "venting off large amounts of gas."

Lubrizol-1389 can cause eye and skin irritation, officials said.

"We've identified the chemical as Lubrizol, Lubrizol is a fuel additive, and so what happens in this tanker vessel -- and it's doing exactly what it should do -- is that when the temperature rises to a certain level, the vessel itself will expel fumes," East Greenwich Police Chief Matthew Brenner said.

Officials told NBC10 that the fumes release a strong "rotten egg" smell. The tanker truck was carrying 7,000 pounds of the chemical. It is still unknown who owns the tanker.

"Numerous resources are currently on location monitoring and attempting to mitigate the venting along with

the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection," Gloucester County officials said.

The county OEM described the smell as "nuisance" as they continued to monitor the air quality.

"The results of the testing have confirmed that there is no risk to the public," county OEM said on Facebook, while noting air monitoring would continue.

Authorities recommended "everyone remain inside their homes and limit outdoor activity," but lifted that shelter-in-place order as of 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a second release of the chemical shortly before midnight.

In the areas around the truck stop, the smell was still ever present Thursday morning, as far as 10 miles away. It was strongest closest to the truck stop.