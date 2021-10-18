Garbage Truck Takes Out Corner of NY Home in Morning Crash

A New York home suffered extensive structural damage Monday morning after state police say a garbage truck slammed into the residence.
Police say the garbage truck reportedly crashed into the Callicoon home in Sullivan County around 7 a.m.
The 56-year-old truck operator was unable to stop before slamming into the front corner of the residence, according to a press release.
A homeowner inside at the time of the incident was uninjured but the driver did sustain non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.