Sullivan County

Garbage Truck Takes Out Corner of NY Home in Morning Crash

Extensive damage was caused to a Callicoon home after a garbage truck crash.
NYSP

A New York home suffered extensive structural damage Monday morning after state police say a garbage truck slammed into the residence.

Police say the garbage truck reportedly crashed into the Callicoon home in Sullivan County around 7 a.m.

The 56-year-old truck operator was unable to stop before slamming into the front corner of the residence, according to a press release.

A homeowner inside at the time of the incident was uninjured but the driver did sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Sullivan CountyNew York
