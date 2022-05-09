Fraction of Manhattan Office Workers Back on Average Day, Less Than 10% Full Time: Poll

The lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt in Manhattan, where fewer than 10% of office workers at major employers are returning to work five days a week.

On any given day, a new survey out by the Partnership for New York City found that fewer than 40% of the island's one million office workforce is back in person.

Fully remote and hybrid mixes of home and office work have exploded in popularity since the pandemic shuttered most buildings.

By and large, the survey of more than 160 major employers found that remote work "is here to stay." More than three-quarters (78%) of employers said a hybrid model will be the predominant working style for its workers, the study from The Partnership found.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveyed over a two-week period starting in late April, employers said only 38% of their workforce is back in the office on an average weekday:

8% of Manhattan office workers are in the office full time (five days a week)

11% are in four days per week

17% are in three days per week

21% are in two days per week

14% are in one day per week

28% of Manhattan office workers are fully remote

The office workforce could tick back up by the end of summer, however. The Partnership found that nearly half (49%) of office workers are expected back in office in some capacity by September. A majority of that group would only be in three days a week.

Meanwhile, companies surveyed remain split on vaccine enforcement for employees who return to the office in person. An estimated 38% of employers said they'd continue to enforce vaccine mandate, while 18% would not. Almost half of the group was undecided.

The Partnership for New York, which represents the city's business leaders and largest employers, asked questions only of big companies in Manhattan for the purposes of this study.

Most have offices in Midtown West (38%), Midtown East (33%) or the Financial District (16%). More than a third of respondents (35%) are in finance, followed by real estate (17%), law (11%), tech (6%), consulting (4%) and media (6%).