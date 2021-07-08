Four NYPD Members, Two Civilians Hurt in Bushwick Shooting: Police

Four members of the NYPD were injured, one seriously, and three other civilians were hurt in a Brooklyn shooting Thursday night, police said.

Officers initially responded to reports of a gunshot wound on Halsey Street near Wilson Avenue in Bushwick just before 10:30 p.m., according to police. Video from the scene showed a liquor store with a large whole in a shattered glass front window.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, or who fired the shots, but seven people were left wounded as a result, the FDNY said.

One member of the police department suffered serious injuries, while three others had minor injuries. Three other people were also hurt, but their conditions were not immediately clear.

All six of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.