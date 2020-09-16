WATCH: Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, City GOP Officials to Unveil Plan to Revive NYC

Former-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, along with Manhattan GOP Chairwoman Andrea Catsimatidis and other Republican leaders, will unveil a new two-year plan to revive New York City.

In a conference scheduled for Wednesday morning, Giuliani and Catsimatidis will announce the spike in gun violence and "the urban flight which has left tens-of-thousands of apartments sitting empty, and the homeless epidemic in NYC," according to a press release.

Additionally, it is expected that they will also announce a first-of-its-kind NYC GOP convention that will be broadcasted for New Yorkers to view and listen to this week.