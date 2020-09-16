New York City

WATCH: Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, City GOP Officials to Unveil Plan to Revive NYC

Former-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, along with Manhattan GOP Chairwoman Andrea Catsimatidis and other Republican leaders, will unveil a new two-year plan to revive New York City.

In a conference scheduled for Wednesday morning, Giuliani and Catsimatidis will announce the spike in gun violence and "the urban flight which has left tens-of-thousands of apartments sitting empty, and the homeless epidemic in NYC," according to a press release.

Additionally, it is expected that they will also announce a first-of-its-kind NYC GOP convention that will be broadcasted for New Yorkers to view and listen to this week.

This article tagged under:

New York CityCoronaviruscrimeshootingsnew york city crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us