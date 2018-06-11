Erwin Wurm's Hot Dog Bus will be serving free hot dogs in Brooklyn Bridge Park every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the summer.

A vintage Volkswagen microbus has been transformed into a vibrant, unique food truck at Brooklyn Bridge Park -- and it's serving free hot dogs.

Every Saturday -- from now until August 25th -- be sure to keep an eye out for a bright yellow hot dog rolling on four wheels at Brooklyn Bridge Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Art Fund is bringing Austrian artist Erwin Wurm’s Hot Dog Bus to the park, displaying a welcoming art experience and food spot. The overstuffed food truck will also be serving free hot dogs to any and all park goers.

Wurm's artistic focus on the hot dog was an obvious choice, as it is one of New York City’s, as well as his home country's, most iconic street food items.

Originally exhibited as Curry Bus, Hot Dog Bus was specifically designed for the Big Apple as a part of his “super sized” series, consisting of everyday objects.

Though his work is usually displayed in museums around the world, this is Wurm's first solo exhibition in New York City.