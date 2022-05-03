Foley Square Protest Planned Tuesday on Abortion Rights: What to Know

Grassroots organizers are planning a major rally later Tuesday in Manhattan's Foley Square in support of abortion rights following a bombshell Politico report that a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.

Some states, including New York, have already enacted laws specifically legalizing abortion regardless of Roe, and those laws may hold regardless of the ruling. Still, New Yorkers outraged over the reported leak want their voices heard.

Advocates of their cause do, too. Hillary Clinton tweeted an image with the details of the planned Foley Square protest, urging anyone in the area at the time to attend the "Channel Your Rage Into Action" event. It starts at 5 p.m. in Foley Square, which is also known as Federal Plaza and is surrounded by a number of key civic buildings.

If you're in New York this afternoon, join grassroots organizers in support of abortion rights at Foley Square. pic.twitter.com/U1tjEaC0Jd — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022

The square has been a key rallying point for a number of contentious issues in recent years, from protests over the city's COVID vaccine mandate to George Floyd's death and Occupy Wall Street, among other nationally divisive matters.

Tuesday's event follows an unprecedented leak to Politico that indicates the draft opinion (written by New Jersey's Justice Samuel Alito) following oral arguments last December had the backing of five justices to completely overturn Roe vs Wade.

Assuming the draft is real, it still hasn't been formally issued and isn't the law of the land yet. The Supreme Court declined to comment to NBC News on the report, and NBC News has not obtained nor confirmed the draft. It is also possible that the justices' final vote and decision may change before the ruling is due this summer.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the leaked report Tuesday. Read that here and learn more about the potential impact in New York here.

Make no mistake: reproductive rights are on the ballot this year.



As governor, I will ensure that New York protects the right to safe, legal abortion — always. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) May 3, 2022

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 16 states and the District of Columbia have laws that explicitly protect the right to abortion to varying degrees.

In 2019, New York’s pro-reproductive rights legislature passed the Reproductive Health Act, codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade in the state’s constitution.

RHA preserves the right to abortion in New York, despite federal or judicial efforts to dismantle Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York reiterated in a statement Tuesday as it denounced the reported leaked draft opinion.

"This is not simply a draft of a devastating and politically motivated Supreme Court opinion, it is a roadmap for dismantling our fundamental right to safe, legal abortion, a right codified nearly FIFTY YEARS AGO," the group's interim president and CEO Joy Calloway said in a statement.

"Let’s be clear: Abortion is still legal," she added. "As of today, it remains your constitutional right. And thanks to reproductive rights champions in New York, abortion will remain safe and legal in this great state regardless of what happens at the Supreme Court. Abortion is health care. Health care happens at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York."