Floors Shake at NYC's One Vanderbilt Skyscraper After External Elevator Malfunctions

There were some rattled nerves at New York City's second-tallest office building after an elevator malfunction caused floors to shake inside, according to building officials.

People inside One Vanderbilt, the 93-story building next to Grand Central Terminal in midtown Manhattan that opened in 2020, said they could feel the skyscraper was shaking Monday afternoon.

The NYC's Department of Buildings told NBC New York that an exterior elevator malfunction led to the shaking feeling inside. The DOB said that crews were working on an outdoor lift at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt — the tourist attraction and partially outdoor terrace area atop the building with sweeping views of the city — when a mechanical problem caused several floors to shake.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt was closed to the public at the time, officials said. No injuries were reported, and there was no danger to to the building or occupants.

The elevator that was underdoing maintenance will need to be fixed, but a building official said there were no major issues wrong with it.