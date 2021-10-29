FDNY

Firefighters Suspended for Threatening Sen. Myrie Staff Over Vaccine Mandate, FDNY Says

Commissioner Nigro said the members should have been responding to emergencies

By Myles Miller

FDNY members of Ladder 113 have been suspended for driving their truck to a state senator's New York City office and threatening his staff over the vaccine mandate for city workers.

The firefighters drove to state Senator Zellnor Myrie's office in Brooklyn on Friday and questioned staff as to where the politician lives. The crew is accused of telling his staffers they would have "blood on their hands" Monday when unvaccinated workers must go on unpaid leave if not given a religious exemption.

The group of firefighters also allegedly told the staff that if a fire was reported at Myrie's home they would not respond.

Commissioner Dan Nigro condemned the actions of the crew and told News 4 they had been relieved of duty for their actions and face disciplinary action.

“This is a highly inappropriate act by on duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers and not harassing an elected official and his staff. The members in question have been immediately relieved of duty and will face disciplinary action.”

The FDNY is looking at the potential for 20% of fire companies to be closed and 20% fewer ambulances on the road come Monday. 

More than 1,000 FDNY personnel have applied for religious exemptions and will be able to continue on the job with weekly COVID testing as their respective Equal Employment Opportunity offices review the claims.

Unvaccinated members have until 5 p.m. Friday to meet Mayor Bill de Blasio's deadline. The city incentivized workers with $500 bonuses to get shots as well.

