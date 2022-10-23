Firefighters Push Past Flames to Rescue Family Trapped by Bronx Apartment Fire

A daring rescue by firefighters saved a mother and her daughter from a fire raging inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed into the building on Morris Avenue before 11 a.m. where they found a fire on the top floor of the building and heard the cries of a young girl, Acting Deputy Chief Paul Miller said.

The team of firefighters broke through the apartment door locked by a bolt and chain to get to the two trapped inside.

"Members of Ladder 44 entered the fire apartment, were met by heavy fire. They pushed passed that fire without any protection of a hose line and found two victims in the back bedroom," said Miller.

The mother and daughter were rescued from the apartment and rushed to a hospital where they were last listed in critical condition. A firefighter and another civilian were injured, but expected to be OK.

Miller praised the heroic actions of the firefighters, calling their rescue one of the "finest" he had seen in his 26-year career.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.