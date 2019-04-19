One Injured in High-Rise Fire on Madison Avenue

One person has been hurt in a fire at a Madison Avenue high-rise Friday afternoon.

The call for the fourth-floor fire at 645 Madison Avenue -- one block from Central Park -- came in at 12:45 p.m.

One civilian was hurt with serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cornell Hospital. The FDNY said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

One firefighter also had minor injuries from the incident. Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing the building from the street corner.

The fire was brought under control just after 2 p.m.