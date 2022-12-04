Fire Destroys Nearly Half of NY Town's Garbage Truck Fleet

Explosions sounded in a Long Island town late Saturday as a fire raged through its fleet of garbage trucks parked at a maintenance facility.

At least six trucks were destroyed in the Town of Huntington out of the fleet's 15 vehicles, the town supervisor said in a statement.

"I am relieved to report there are no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation however, it does not appear to be suspicious," Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

Firefighters responded and were able to get control of the situation, but not before the fire got to almost half the town's fleet of trucks. Despite the loss, the town believes crews can stick to regularly scheduled garbage pickup.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Yard waste, however, will be suspended this week.

"The explosions many residents reported hearing came from the tires of the trucks as they burned," Smyth added.