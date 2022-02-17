FDNY

FDNY Firefighter Dies of Heart Attack After Battling Blaze: Sources

By Myles Miller

An FDNY firefighter has died of a heart attack after battling a blaze in Queens earlier this week, three department sources said.

Firefighter Jesse B. Gerhard died Wednesday after responding to the two-alarm fire on Tuesday, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told staff, the sources told News 4.

Gerhard becomes the 1,156th FDNY member to die in the line of duty.

Early Thursday morning, cameras captured a substantial procession of police and fire personnel traveling through Manhattan to the city's morgue.

Gerhard was assigned to Ladder 134 in Far Rockaway. He was first appointed a probationary firefighter in Dec. 2017.

