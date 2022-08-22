Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K

New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own.

The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment.

Around 6 p.m., the pair allegedly showed up to the building at East 165th Street and Grand Concourse with a fake warrant and displayed firearms. They proceeded to handcuff their victims and steal $24,000, police said.

NYPD officials released images of the wanted impersonators on Monday, one dressed in all black and the other in head-to-toe green.

The tenants handcuffed during the robbery did not suffer any injuries, police said.