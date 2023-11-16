Ever wanted to check out this mysterious NYC island? Now's your chance

For the first time ever, New York City will be offering free public tours of a rarely visited island that is home to the final resting place of over a million people.

Hart Island, near City Island off the coastline of the Bronx, holds the largest public cemetery in the country. And now there will be free tours organized by the Urban Park Rangers that will give people a chance to explore parts of the island and learn about its history.

The walking tours will be offered twice a month starting Nov. 21. Spots on the tours will be chosen via a lottery system.

Those interesting in registering can do so on the NYC Parks Department website.