Scott Rudin

Embattled Producer Kills ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,' Play Won't Return to Broadway

Jeff Daniels takes a bow during curtain call after the opening night performance of "To Kill A Mocking Bird"
Getty Images

"To Kill a Mockingbird," which closed back in January with plans to reopen in the fall at a new theater, will not return.

The New York Times reports former producer Scott Rudin, who was ousted from the play due to abuse allegations, has scrapped the move and reopening plan.

Rudin reportedly still had the rights to the stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel, giving him the power to pull the plug on the production's move from the Shubert Theater to the Belasco Theater. In an email reviewed by The Times, he cited lagging ticket sales.

Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher, the play's writer and director, blamed the producer as the sole reason for the production's surprise end in an email to cast and crew.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“At the last moment, Scott reinserted himself as producer and for reasons which are, frankly, incomprehensible to us both, he stopped the play from reopening," the pair said in the email obtained by The Times.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" first opened in 2018, playing 626 performances and earning a Tony win for actress Celia Keenan-Bolger.

An accomplished producer in film and theater, Rudin resigned from the Broadway League last year as he faced allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.

News

viral video 13 hours ago

Video Shows Martial Arts Expert Take Down Man Wanted for Attacks on NYC Sidewalks

mega millions 3 hours ago

Ticket Bought in Illinois Wins Mega Millions Jackpot – Lucky NYer Also Wins $1M Prize

His decision followed a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Scott RudinNew York CityBroadwayTo Kill a Mockingbird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us