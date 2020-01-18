Bronx River Parkway

Eight People Injured in Crash on Bronx River Parkway: FDNY

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it happened

What to Know

Eight people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on the Bronx River Parkway on Saturday, the FDNY said. 

The crash happened on the parkway at East 233rd Street, the department said. 

One person who sustained life-threatening injuries and six people who sustained non-life threatening injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the department.

Another person who suffered minor injuries refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said. 

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

