Dorothy's Dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz' Going Up For Sale After Lost for Decades

You won't have to go somewhere over the rainbow to get a piece of Hollywood history — but you may have to shell out some big bucks for it.

One of only four dresses worn by Dorothy in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz" is going on the auction block.

The blue and white gingham dress, along with the white blouse, was worn by Judy Garland during the scene where Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the witch's castle.

The dress was gifted to Catholic University in Washington, D.C. in 1973, but went missing in the 1980s. It was discovered once again in 2021, and proceeds from the sale will benefit the school's drama department.

The dress can be viewed at Bonhams New York from April 23-29 before going to Los Angeles, where it will be sold. Bonhams said that it is estimated the dress will sell for anywhere between $800,000 and $1.2 million.