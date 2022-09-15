CURLFEST Roller Set Returns to NYC After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus

Grab your roller skates and get ready to skate in Prospect Park!

CURLFEST Roller Set is back in-person in New York City this year after the pandemic forced the event to shift into a virtual space.

This year’s CURLFEST Roller Set event will kick off on Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LeFrak Skate Center in Prospect Park.

The event was initially launched at the annual CURLFEST Festival in 2019. According to the business, the festival alone has attracted 75,000 people from all over the world.

Curly Girl Collective is a company owned entirely by Black women and the reason behind the launch. The owners created the events to give Black women and their hair a place to be celebrated unconditionally.

But what is CURLFEST Roller Set?

News 4 spoke to Charisse Higgins, co-founder of Curly Girl Collective about CURLFEST and its return since the pandemic.

“In its simplest form, it’s a dance and skate party with all of the Black joy. CURLFEST Roller set is another opportunity for Curly Girl Collective to put together an event that allows our community, black people - black women to come together and feel seen. And just to look around and see that our representation matters,” said Higgins.

New York is one of the 18 states to have passed the Crown Act, a law that prohibits the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of hair texture or hairstyles, which is also called race-based hair discrimination.

Charisse noted that Brooklyn is the Mecca of natural hair and Black fashion, and it will always be home for Curly Girl Collective.

“It only makes sense, for us to be able to do this; for us to continue to have moments like this,” she said.

The skate-filled day will include music from popular DJs, food vendors, and celebrate fashion and music.

For tickets and more information visit the CURLFEST site.

Anyone looking to attend the CURLFEST festival, might have to wait a little longer. After being virtual for two years, the festival is set to return in 2023.